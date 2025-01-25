Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller, Slugger Brent Rooker Have Funny Interaction on "X"
The American League West will look slightly different in 2025 than it has in previous years.
Some of the better players in the division like Nathaniel Lowe and Kyle Tucker will be playing in the National League after being traded by the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, respectively.
All of the games hosted by the Athletics will also be in Sacramento.
The Seattle Mariners and Athletics will meet 13 times in 2025. And two players who will face off a lot, Seattle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker, shared a hilarious interaction on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Rooker often replies to fans on his personal "X" account (Brent_Rooker25). A fan made a comment about how pitchers often talk about the mechanics of their throws on social media. Rooker offered a hitter's perspective on the topic, saying that knowing the mechanics of the throw doesn't really offer him any kind of competitive advantage.
"Me knowing how a guy grips his slider does nothing for me. A pitcher knowing that I always sit slider in a specific situation or after a certain sequence would absolutely benefit them.
There’s a big difference in sharing mechanical things vs sharing thought processes in competitive situations. I’ll talk swing mechanics all day but I don’t want to reveal what my approach off of a guy is or something like that."
Bryce Miller replied to the post in a humorous way and said "I would like to know this information."
Rooker replied to Miller's comment, simply saying "You don't need any extra help, Bryce."
Rooker and Miller were two of the best players on their respective teams in 2024.
Rooker hit .293 with 39 home runs and 112 RBIs in 145 games played, mostly at designated hitter.
Miller, in his second major league season, had a 2.94 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 180.1 innings pitched across 31 starts.
The battles between Miller and Rooker will be interesting to watch in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS REPORTEDLY INQUIRED ABOUT FORMER NATIONAL LEAGUE MVP: Before he was traded to the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners kicked the tires on a potential deal to acquire Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS SHORTSTOP COMPLIMENTS AND SHARES HILARIOUS STORY ABOUT ICHIRO SUZUKI: Former Seattle Mariners infielder Alex Rodriguez took to "X" to congratulate Ichiro Suzuki and share a funny story about his former teammate. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BIGGEST RIVALS COULD BRING BACK VETERAN PLAYER: The Seattle Mariners biggest division rivals, the Houston Astros, have picked up discussions to bring back third baseman Alex Bregman. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.