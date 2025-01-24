Seattle Mariners Reportedly Inquired About Former National League MVP
The Seattle Mariners have been trying to find ways to add to their major league roster throughout the entire offseason.
The Mariners made the first "big" move of the offseason when they signed versatile veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract on Jan. 13.
There's been several rumors over the past several months of Seattle engaging in trade talks and negotiating with several free agents.
A recent article from MLB.com's Mariners beat writer Daniel Kramer mentioned one of the players the organization kicked the tires on was a former National League MVP.
Seattle has been linked to the Chicago Cubs as potential trade partners for most of the offseason. According to the article, the two sides were "deep in discussions" on a deal that would have sent second baseman Nico Hoerner to the Pacific Northwest.
No deal ended up being made. But the Mariners also inquired about first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
That move also ended up not materializing and the Cubs traded Bellinger to the New York Yankees instead.
Bellinger is coming off a 2024 where he hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 130 games played.
It would have been interesting to see how Seattle would have made a trade for Bellinger work. The former World Series champion is set to earn $25 million in 2025 and has a $22.5 player option for 2026. The Mariners entered the offseason with just $15-20 million available in payroll, which means Seattle would have had to shed some salary in the deal to take on Bellinger's contract.
Chicago has reportedly been one of the teams engaged in discussions with free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. If the Cubs manage to land him, that could re-open the door for the two teams to start talking about a trade again.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS SHORTSTOP COMPLIMENTS AND SHARES HILARIOUS STORY ABOUT ICHIRO SUZUKI: Former Seattle Mariners infielder Alex Rodriguez took to "X" to congratulate Ichiro Suzuki and share a funny story about his former teammate. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BIGGEST RIVALS COULD BRING BACK VETERAN PLAYER: The Seattle Mariners biggest division rivals, the Houston Astros, have picked up discussions to bring back third baseman Alex Bregman. CLICK HERE
CURRENT MARINERS RELIEVER SHARES HILARIOUS MOMENT SHARED WITH ICHIRO SUZUKI: Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo showed a video on social media showing a funny moment between him and new 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.