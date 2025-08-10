Seattle Mariners Rookie Just Passed Ken Griffey in Team History with Big Night
The Seattle Mariners toppled the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park, winning for the eighth time in the last nine games. With the win, the M's are now 65-53 and just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
They haven't won the division since 2001 and have never been to the World Series.
Saturday's win was defined by Cal Raleigh's league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodriguez's multi-homer game, and Ichiros' jersey retirement ceremony, but Cole Young's contributions should not be forgotten.
The M's rookie, who was a first-round pick in 2021, went 0-for-0 at the plate with four walks. He scored two runs and also surpassed Ken Griffey Jr. in the team record books.
Per @MarinersPR:
Cole Young is the youngest player (22 years old) in @Mariners history with 4+ walks in a game, supplanting Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (4 BB on May 29, 1993 at 23 years, 189 days old).
Griffey is the most iconic player in team history and one of the best players to ever play the game, so surpassing him in anything is a big accomplishment.
Since making his debut on May 31, Young has been excellent for the Mariners. He's hitting .253 with three home runs, 16 RBIs and one stolen base. He has a .341 on-base percentage and is hitting .267 over his last 30 games.
The Mariners and Rays will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. The M's will be off on Monday.
