Seattle Mariners Rookie Making Huge Impact as Playoff Push Reaches Fever Pitch
NEW YORK -- Since making his major league debut on May 31, Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young has been one of the best second basemen in baseball, per the Saturday note shared by @MarinersPR:
Cole Young went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles, a career-high 3 RBI and 1 walk in yesterday's (Friday's) game...since July 9, Young is batting .290 (20x69) with 12 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 12 RBI, 16 walks to 11 strikeouts and 1 stolen base, getting on base at a .424 clip, slugging .493 for a .916 OPS, ranking 2nd in OPS among second basemen during that span...
A Top-100 prospect in baseball at the time of his promotion, Young is seeking to be the much-needed answer to Seattle's second base woes. Since trading away Robinson Cano before the 2019 season, the Mariners have run through Shed Long Jr., Dylan Moore, Jose Caballero, Kolten Wong, Adam Frazier and Jorge Polanco, all to no avail.
Young's ability to make consistent contact, especially from the bottom of the order, has been a huge addition to the M's lineup, and he pairs with J.P. Crawford to make up a dynamite 8-9 for Dan Wilson.
Furthermore, Young's ability to set the table for Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh, and Julio Rodriguez, has been a major boon as well. The Mariners hit a franchise record nine doubles in Friday's 11-9 win over the Mets, with Young, Rodriguez and Raleigh each recording two.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 68-55 and just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They'll take on the Mets at 1:10 p.m. PT, before the teams travel to Williamsport, Penn., for the annual Little League Classic.
That will be played on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT.
