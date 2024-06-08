Mariners' Rookie Ryan Bliss Hits First Major League HR, Makes Unreal Play in Friday Loss
The Seattle Mariners may have suffered a bad loss on Friday night to the Kansas City Royals, but it was certainly a memorable game for rookie Ryan Bliss.
As part of a seven-run first inning, Bliss hit his first major league home run, a mammoth blast out to left field. Unfortunately, the M's couldn't hold the 7-0 lead and ended up losing 10-9 on a walk-off fielders choice in the bottom of the ninth inning.
In addition to the blast at the plate, Bliss also made an incredible defensive play at second base.
That play was so good that it even caught the attention of Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) who almost never posts about anything other than what is being done on the mound.
Bliss was called up to take the roster spot of the injured Jorge Polanco and has certainly made his presence felt. Playing against mostly left-handed pitchers, Bliss is now hitting .188, but he has the homer and three stolen bases.
Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline in 2023, Bliss is ranked the No. 11 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com.
Here is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Don't let Bliss' 5-foot-6 frame deceive you. While he doesn't have the most raw power, he's found a way to tap into it without selling out for it, something he did in his first full season with a big leg kick, closing off his stance more in 2023 and staying shorter to the ball. That led to more consistent hard contact and the right-handed hitter has the chance to approach average power at the highest level. He's an above-average runner who is aggressive on the basepaths, making him a legitimate threat to steal.
Given that the Mariners are playing a righty on Saturday, expect Bliss to be on the bench, but he should be back in action on Sunday against Cole Ragans.
The Mariners are 36-29 and lead the American League West.
