Mariners Sadly on Pace to Do Something Not Done in Last 12 Years of Baseball History
After another gut-wrenching loss on Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners remain 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 6.5 games back in the wild card race.
The Mariners are now 64-63 on the season, just one game over .500 after being 13 games over at one point. With 35 games left to go, the Mariners are not technically out of it, but after a 1-7 (so far) road trip, the team feels all but out of it.
The primary culprit for the team's woes over the last two months has been an anemic offense that has failed to support its superb starting pitching staff, but the bullpen has taken its run at blowing games as well.
Furthermore, according to an article from Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' the Mariners are on pace to do something that hasn't been done in the last 12 years of baseball history.
The last team to miss the postseason after leading the majors in overall ERA was the 2012 Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners’ current .504 winning percentage would be the fourth lowest all-time by a team ERA leader.
Yup, that's just the way it's gone for the Mariners this season. George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Emerson Hancock have done their part to keep the team together, but they've gotten next to no help from the offense.
This season, they rank 20th in OPS-plus and 27th in runs per game... according to Rosenthal. They also strike out the most of any team in the league.
The Mariners will have three more games against the Astros in September that have a chance to mean something, but if they don't start to find some consistency - and fast - they will end up just like those 2012 Rays.
The M's will look to salvage game three against the Dodgers on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
