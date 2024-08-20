Former Seattle Mariners Fan Favorite Hits Snag in Comeback Effort with Division Rival
Former Seattle Mariners reliever and fan-favorite Penn Murfee has hit a snag in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Now a member of the Houston Astros organization, Murfee is still experiencing arm discomfort on his rehab assignment.
The following update comes from MLB.com:
Murfee, who threw 19 pitches (12 strikes) while starting for Single-A Fayetteville in a Minor League rehab game Thursday at Augusta, had a sore arm after the outing and the Astros are going to hold him back a day or two. Murfee gave up four earned runs on three hits and one walk, striking out one in his rehab appearance, which was his first outing in a game since UCL surgery in June 2023. Murfee was acquired off waivers from the Braves in late March.
Murfee has had a tumultuous last year and change. Murfee was released by the Mariners after his injury and then latched on with both the New York Mets and Braves in the offseason, before landing with Houston.
As tough as it is to see him with the rival Astros, Murfee is an easy guy to root for.
He finished with a 1.29 ERA last season, albeit in just 16 appearances. He was 4-0 in 2022 with a 2.99 ERA in 64 games. He helped the Mariners end their lengthy playoff drought and advance to the postseason for the first time since 2001.
He was an integral part of the group that upset the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild card round. Murfee features a nice two-seam fastball and slider combination and can be a tough matchup for right-handed hitters.
The Mariners currently trail the Astros in the American League West by 5.0 games. They'll play the Los Angeles Dodgers again on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
