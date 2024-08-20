Seattle Mariners Offense on Pace to Make Woeful Baseball History
Monday night's game was a familiar refrain for Seattle Mariners fans. The M's got a great pitching performance, only to fall short offensively in a shutout loss. The Mariners were beaten 3-0 by the Los Angeles Dodgers to drop to 64-62 on the year. With 36 games to play, they are now 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Not only did the Mariners offense fail to score any runs, they only mounted one real scoring chance which ended with a Cal Raleigh lineout with a man on second. Furthermore, Gavin Stone, a pitcher who struggles to get strikeouts, racked up his career-high by the fourth inning.
The Mariners offense is well-documented to be poor, but did you realize how poor?
Per @thejagepage on social media:
Since 1969 (Divisional Era), there have been 1,446 teams that have played at least a 153 game schedule.
The 2024 @Mariners currently rank last in both batting average and K%.
Look, some of that is apples and oranges. Hitting today is much harder than it used to be because pitching is so much better. Pitchers throw harder and the parade of relievers all throw harder too. It's naturally harder to hit, but what we've seen out of the Mariners is unbearable to watch and unbearable to live through as a fan.
And it's costing the Mariners a chance at the playoffs. The M's have a historically great starting rotation that is getting next to no help, and as that rotation gets more expensive through arbitration, tough decisions will need to be made in the future.
The Mariners will play the Dodgers again on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
