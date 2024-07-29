Seattle Mariners Second Baseman Leaves Game With Knee Issue
The Seattle Mariners picked up precious momentum and made some ground in the American League West with a 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The win gave the Mariners a series sweep — their first since June 14-16 against the Texas Rangers.
The series proved as successful series debuts for Randy Arozarena and Yimi Garcia. But it came with multiple close calls when it came to injuries.
Pitchers Bryan Woo and Gregory Santos both avoided serious injuries after exiting games early this past week.
Seattle another injury scare on Sunday.
Mariners starting second baseman Jorge Polanco exited Sunday's win against the White Sox before the bottom of the seventh inning with a knee injury that "he's been dealing with," according to a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
According to Kramer's report the injury doesn't look like it's one that will land Polanco on the injured list.
"He's not 100%," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Saturday. "He's got a little bit of a knee issue that we're trying to guard against. It's something that he's dealt with in the past. That's just where we're at in the season. He wants to play every day because he knows he's going really good with the bat. And we want to keep him in there but I thought with where we were at in the ball game — let's keep him off his limbs a little bit. We got a big series ahead of us."
Keeping Polanco healthy will be critical for the Mariners down the stretch. He had three of the team's eight home runs against Chicago. He's hitting .243 in July with four homers and nine RBIs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SWEEP WHITE SOX: The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Sunday behind a two-run home run from Cal Raleigh; The Mariners hit eight home runs during the series. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STAY ROLLING: The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday behind a two-home-run day form Jorge Polanco and a three-hit day from Victor Robles. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BLOW OUT WHITE SOX: The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Friday behind an eight-run first inning and the ninth consecutive quality start for George Kirby. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady