Seattle Mariners Offense Stays Rolling Against Chicago White Sox
The Seattle Mariners going into Saturday were coming off a 10-0 win against the Chicago White Sox and new trade acquisitions Randy Arozarena and Yimi Garcia were set to make their debuts for the team.
The Mariners beat the White Sox 6-3 on Saturday and bumped their record to 55-51.
With the excitement about the new Mariners additions — it was a couple familiar faces who shined.
Seattle hit three home runs during the game. Jorge Polanco had two of them. The Mariners had 12 hits. Victor Robles had three of them.
Before those two had their highlight performances — the team had to fight back from an early deficit.
Chicago got on the board first in the bottom of the third after an RBI single from Andrew Vaughn.
Polanco had his first home run in the top of the fourth with a solo-shot that tied the game. Robles and Dylan Moore pulled the Mariners ahead 3-1 after an RBI single apiece.
Cal Raleigh had Seattle's second home run of the day with a one-run blast to right-center field in the top of the fifth. Polanco had his second home run, also a solo shot, the next at-bat. The two homers put the Mariners' lead at 5-1.
It was the second straight game Seattle had consecutive home runs. Polanco wasn't done and had an RBI single in the top of the eighth to give the Mariners their sixth and final run.
But the White Sox had some more fight in them than they did on Friday. Brooks Baldwin scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the sixth. This set them up for a potential game-tying situation in the bottom of the eighth.
Chicago got to Seattle reliever Gregory Santos and had the bases loaded with two outs and the tying run at the plate. Then Mariners 2024 All-Star closer Andres Munoz entered the game. The White Sox brought in one of the four potential runs off a wild pitch — which resulted in the final score of 6-3 but Munoz got the final out and stranded two runners.
It was Munoz's league-leading seventh save of four runs or more and his 17th of the season.
As for Seattle's new trade acquisitions — they did well. Garcia entered in the seventh inning and had a 1-2-3 outing. He had two strikeouts.
Arozarena went 1-for-4 in his debut. He walked once and scored once.
Seattle has hit seven home runs, has scored 16 times and has 23 hits over its last two games against the White Sox.
Unfortunately, the Houston Astros remain one game ahead in the American League West after two straight wins against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But this is the best the Mariners have looked in consecutive games in a little over a month. And it's happened against some quality Chicago starters.
The true test will come tomorrow when Seattle faces 2024 All-Star Garrett Crochet. Bryce Miller will get the start for the Mariners.
