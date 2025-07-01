Seattle Mariners See Key Figure Return to Lineup on Tuesday Despite Injury Scare
Seattle Mariners' designated hitter Jorge Polanco is back in the lineup for Game 2 of a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Polanco hasn't played since Friday night after being down with a knee issue, but his return is a welcome one for an M's lineup that is looking to lengthen itself any way it can. He's hitting in the clean up spot behind Cal Raleigh and in front of Randy Arozarena, who hit two home runs on Monday night.
A 12-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins and Mariners, Polanco is hitting just .248 this season, though he does have 11 homers and 38 RBIs. Most of that damage was done during a torrid March and April, but Polanco has cooled off considerably, and he hit just .222 in June.
A lifetime .262 hitter, Polanco made the All-Star Game with Minnesota in 2019. The Mariners acquired him in a trade before the 2024 season and re-signed him as a free agent before this campaign.
Seattle enters play at 44-40 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Royals at 6:40 p.m. PT with Emerson Hancock slated to pitch against Michael Lorenzen.
The Mariners won Monday's game 6-2 behind the two homers from Arozarena and a solo homer from Raleigh. George Kirby earned the win on the mound after throwing six innings of one-run ball. Gabe Speier, Trent Thornton and Matt Brash worked to close out the victory.
