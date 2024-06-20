Jorge Polanco Appears Ready to Come Back From Injured List, But Will Team Do It?
It looks as if Seattle Mariners' second baseman Jorge Polanco is ready to return from his injured hamstring, but it remains to be seen when they'll actually bring him back.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
Polanco (hamstring) took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Las Vegas on Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run.
Polanco has now played two rehab games with Single-A Everett and two-games with Triple-A Tacoma and he's reached base in all of them. Furthermore, he's done just about everything the team could have wanted him to do: He's played up to seven innings of defense at second base, he's played a full game at DH, and shown he can play back-to-back games.
However, given that he's hitting just .195 at the major league level, the team may opt to keep him in Triple-A to better find his swing and get a rhythm. Furthermore, with the M's slated to face potentially three left-handed starters this weekend in Miami, they may think it better to start Ryan Bliss in those games and opt to bring back Polanco next week against Tampa Bay.
The overwhelming assumption is that Polanco will take Bliss's spot when he's ready to come back, but there's a chance that the M's could send down slugging first baseman Tyler Locklear to make room for him as well.
Seattle will take on a Marlins team that is among the worst in baseball this weekend.
