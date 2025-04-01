Seattle Mariners Select Left-Handed Pitcher Jhonathan Diaz From Triple-A
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were forced to have their bullpen go long after allowing six earned runs in the first 0.2 innings of an eventual 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Mariners made a move to temporarily bolster the bullpen and selected left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Diaz from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. Seattle optioned starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to Tacoma to make room for Diaz on the 40-man roster. Hancock allowed all six first-inning runs Monday and was pulled before the inning was over.
"We really needed to add a piece tonight to the bullpen," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "That's what made the most sense at the time. So we got Jhonathan here, give us some length in that bullpen tonight. Tough to lose Emerson, obviously. ... But he's gonna go down (to Triple-A)."
Diaz made five appearances for Seattle in 2024 (one start). He posted a 4.66 ERA with eight strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. He was one of seven pitchers to start a game for the Mariners in 2024.
Despite his ability to start in a pinch, Seattle's decision to bring him up was mainly for bullpen depth. The Mariners used four relievers on Monday. Tayler Saucedo, Collin Snider, Carlos Vargas and Eduard Bazardo all pitched at least 1.1 innings. Bazardo pitched two and Vargas threw 3.2.
Seattle will have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. The Mariners could re-slot the rotation, bring up another starter from Triple-A (such as Casey Lawrence or Logan Evans) or have a bullpen day. If Seattle doesn't re-order the starting rotation, a new starter will take the mound for the series finale against the Giants on Sunday.
