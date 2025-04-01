Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Continues to Create Personal History, Even in Monday Loss
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners didn't have the day they would have wished for on Monday. In the first of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers, the Mariners lost 9-6, due to allowing six runs in the first 0.2 innings.
But the organization's $105 million-man continued an impressive individual performance in the defeat.
Cal Raleigh hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth. It was a 358-foot, two-run shot to left field that gave Seattle its final scores of the game.
That home run also extended Raleigh's active on-base streak (dating back to last season) to 18 games. According to a postgame note shared by the Mariners PR team, that's the second-longest active streak of its kind in the league. The only player that's been on-base consecutively over a longer stretch is defending National League MVP and World Series champion Shohei Ohtani (21 games).
Raleigh led Seattle with 34 home runs in 2024 and finished the year with a .220 batting average and 100 RBIs. He rewrote MLB and franchise history books last season. His 34 homers gave him 93 for his career — which set the MLB record for most by a catcher through their first seasons. That number also set the franchise mark for the most by a player through their first four years with the team. He now has 94 career blasts.
Raleigh's 34 homers and 100 RBIs in 2024 also set a team mark for most by a catcher in a single season, respectively.
Raleigh was awarded for those accomplishments and more with a six-year, $105 million contract that was officially announced by the Mariners on Wednesday. The deal will extend through 2030, giving Raleigh plenty of time to break and set new records.
The Mariners and Tigers will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS ALLOW FIRST-INNING ONSLAUGHT IN 9-6 LOSS TO DETROIT TIGERS: Mariners starter Emerson Hancock allowed six earned runs in the first inning en route to a defeat against their American League central foes. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON OFFERS TAKE ON "TORPEDO BATS": The Mariners skipper took some time before a game against the Detroit Tigers to discuss the new style of bats being used around the league. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS ACE LOGAN GILBERT DISCUSSES POSSIBLE CONTRACT EXTENSION: The Mariners Opening day Starter talked about the possibility of agreeing to a new deal with the organization in a recent article. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.