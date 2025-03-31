Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Discusses New 'Torpedo' Bat Controversy
SEATTLE — Since Opening Day on March 27, a topic at the forefront of baseball conversation has been the new "torpedo" bats.
The New York Yankees set a franchise-record with nine home runs in a 20-9 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Five members of the Yankees lineup were using the torpedo bats in that game. The new style of bats were designed by New York coach and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate Aaron Lenhardt.
The new bats received their moniker due to their wider barrel and are custom-made to player's preferences.
More teams and players have started using the bats. And Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson offered his thoughts on the new piece of equipment before a game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
"I have not seen one in person, up close and personal," Wilson said. "Interesting phenomenon. I really haven't any idea what it's like, or how it feels in the hand, whatever the differences are. ... It is very early. I think we saw a little bit of this with the ax bat a couple years ago. (That was) a change in the handle. This is a little bit more more change in the barrel. We've seen technology affect the game over time. I just think it's just really early to tell."
Wilson said he hasn't seen any of his players test out the new bats but he's not adverse to any of Seattle's hitters trying it out.
"I think anybody would take it into (batting practice) to see what it feels like," Wilson said. "At the end of the day, I think it's an overall feel and getting a chance to use it just to try it. Whether it's in the cage or in a BP session. Something like that would be where a guy would try it. And if he felt like it was something that he liked, then maybe he would give it a shot. Those things are word-of-mouth. It's a lot of player-to-player and how they feel about it."
Time will tell whether the new style of bats are something that will stick around or just a new fad in a game that's constantly looking for ways to innovate. But it will be interesting if they make an appearance in the Mariners dugout at some point in the coming days.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS ACE LOGAN GILBERT DISCUSSES POSSIBLE CONTRACT EXTENSION: The Mariners Opening day Starter talked about the possibility of agreeing to a new deal with the organization in a recent article. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ REWRITES PERSONAL HISTORY WITH MONSTER HOME RUN: The Seattle Mariners superstar crushed a go-ahead homer in the series finale on Sunday. The M's ultimately won the game 2-1, splitting the series. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES AGAINST ATHLETICS: The Mariners had a mixed showing in the first four games of 2025 against their American League West rivals, splitting the series at two games apiece. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.