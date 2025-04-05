Seattle Mariners Select Right-Handed Reliever Jesse Hahn to Help Replenish Bullpen
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been heavily-tested the last several days.
The Mariners used eight relievers in an 11-inning, 10-9 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday. In a 9-6 loss against the Detroit Tigers on March 31, four Seattle relievers threw 1.1 innings or more.
The Mariners are still at least several days fro the returns of right-handed pitchers Troy Taylor and Matt Brash, who are both on the 15-day injured list. With the bullpen depleted, Seattle brought up a veteran right-handed to bolster the unit.
The Mariners selected the contract of 35 year-old Jesse Hahn on Tuesday. Seattle optioned left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and designated right-handed reliever Cody Bolton for assignment in corresponding moves.
Hahn was originally picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech. He made his major league debut for the San Diego Padres in 2014 and last pitched in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2021.
Hahn was signed by the Mariners to a minor league contract on Sept. 4. He elected free agency on Nov. 4, signed back with the organization on Nov. 18, was released on March 23, re-signed with the organization on March 27 and was assigned to Tacoma a day later.
Hahn has made nine appearances for the Rainiers and has struck out 10 batters in 9.2 innings pitched. Hahn was praised by Seattle manager Dan Wilson during spring training.
"We've had a lot of guys get opportunities down here," Wilson said March 13. "And we've seen a lot of good performances. (Casey) Legumina is a guy that has thrown the ball well for us down here. I think Jesse Hahn has done a nice job coming over, as well. Those are a couple of the names that sort of jump out at me."
Time will tell whether Hahn's latest stay in the majors will be sustained.
