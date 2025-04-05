Seattle Mariners Fall to San Francisco Giants 10-9 in Extra-Innings Shootout
The Seattle Mariners first road game of the season was expected to be an unusual one for a variety of reasons. It lived up to the billing and the Mariners fell to the San Francisco Giants 10-9 in an 11-inning shootout at Oracle Park. Seattle dropped to 3-5 with the loss.
"Dogfight all the way to the end," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said postgame. "Can't say enough about the effort that our guys put forward today. Kept finding ways to get back into it. Really tough one to swallow. Just a really hard-fought game."
Seattle starting pitcher Luis F. Castillo (not to be confused with fellow Mainers starter and three-time All-Star Luis M. Castillo) made his first major league start. He allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two in three innings pitched.
San Francisco tacked on another two runs against Seattle's forst reliever out of the bullpen, Tayler Saucedo. The Giants scored three more runs in the fifth and six innings to give them eight total.
Unlike previous losses this year, the Mariners matched their opponents tit-for-tat offensively. Julio Rodriguez hit a solo home run to right field in the top of the first inning to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Rodriguez finished the game 3-for-6 with three runs, a walk and an RBI.
Randy Arozarena was walked with the bases loaded and Jorge Polanco hit an RBI single in the top of the third. Polanco tacked on another two RBIs with his own homer to right field in the top of the fifth. Polanco finished the game 3-for-5 with a run, a walk, his homer and four RBIs.
One inning after Polanco's long ball, Robles scored on a fielding error committed by Giants second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald. Polanco brought another run in with an RBI single. Through six innings, the two sides were tied 8-8.
That score held through nine and the game went to extras. Neither team scored in the 10th. In the top of the 11th with the bases loaded, Luke Raley, who finished the game 2-for-6 with a run, scored on a wild pitch to give the Mariners a 9-8 lead.
Shortstop Willy Adames, who made his home debut Friday after signing the largest contract in San Francisco history, hit a walk-off, two-RBI double off Seattle reliever Carlos Vargas. That hit resulted in the final of 10-9.
"We don't like to lose at all," Wilson said. "And today was a down-to-the-wire game, and those are the tougher ones to swallow. But we got to take some positives from it. And the positives today were offensively we did a lot of great things. A lot of great at-bats."
The Mariners will likely call up some relievers to help re-tool the bullpen for the rest of the series. In the interim, they'll hope that the starting pitchers for the rest of the series will be able to go long.
Bryce Miller will be on the mound for Seattle at 6:05 p.m. PT on Saturday. Robbie Ray will start for the Giants.
