Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh 3 Games Away From Setting Historic Mark
The Seattle Mariners have had a mix of good and bad in their first eight games of the season en route to a 3-5 record. One consistency for the Mariners has been Platinum Glove-winning Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh has been one of the most consistent players for Seattle dating back to last season when it comes to getting on base. In a 10-9 extra-innings loss against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, he reached base safely for the 21st consecutive game.
Raleigh finished that game 1-for-4 with two walks. He reached base a fourth time due to a fielding error.
Raleigh's 21-game on-base streak is three away from setting the franchise record for a catcher, which was set in 2000-01 by Tom Lampkin.
Raleigh's streak is the second-longest in the league behind only Shohei Ohtani (24) entering Saturday.
If Raleigh reaches base safely through the rest of the series against the Giants and Game 1 of a three-game set against the Houston Astros on April 7, he'll tie the franchise record. He'll have a chance to break that record in Game 2 of that series against Houston.
Raleigh's streak is the longest active one for a Mariners since Teoscar Hernandez reached base safely in 30 consecutive games in 2023.
Raleigh already owns a host of franchise records, including most home runs (34) and RBIs (100) by a catcher in a single season and the most home runs by a player (93) in their first four years with the franchise.
Raleigh is signed to Seattle through 2030 and his name will be all over the team's history books by the time that contract ends.
