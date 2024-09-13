Seattle Mariners on Track to Miss Playoffs in Historic Fashion in 2024
The Seattle Mariners are on track to miss the playoffs once again in 2024. The M's once held a well-documented 10.0 game lead in the American League West back on June 18, only to see it fold in a matter of weeks.
Entering play on Friday, they are 4.5 games back in both the division and in the battle for the American League wild card. There are just 15 games to play.
If and when they do miss the postseason, it will have been historic in more ways than one.
Per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com on social media:
If the season ended today, the Mariners would be just the 4th team in the Wild Card era to miss the playoffs with a rotation ERA below 3.40.
Yes, the M's are wasting the best starting rotation in all of baseball, complete with arms in their primes. Furthermore, the M's are wasting a season of relative good health from their rotation. Bryan Woo missed some time but has still made 19 starts. Every other Mariners starter has made each turn through the rotation, although Luis Castillo is set to miss his start on Friday after being placed on the injured list with a hamstring problem.
The M's will send Emerson Hancock to the bump in his place for Game 2 of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 7:10 p.m. PT.
The Mariners come into the game at 74-73 on the year. They lost 5-4 on Thursday night.
