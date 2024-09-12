Former Seattle Mariners Standout Joins Babe Ruth in Crazy History with Recent Run
Former Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is putting together an insane recent run at the plate as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Suarez went 4-for-4 on Wednesday in a 14-4 win over the Texas Rangers. He hit two home runs, giving him 28 for the season. He's also made history recently, doing something that has only ever been accomplished by Babe Ruth in the last 104 years.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The ' Eugenio Suárez since the start of July:
4 games with 4+ hits
4 games with 5+ RBI
Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other MLB player to have at least 4 of each in July or later in a season was Babe Ruth in 1927.
The stretch by Suarez is a major reason why the Diamondbacks have been able to vault themselves into the top spot in the National League wild card race. They currently lead the San Diego Padres by 0.5 games for that spot and are looking to get back to the playoffs for the second straight year.
The 33-year-old is hitting .256 this season with a .324 on-base percentage. He's got the 28 homers and 92 RBI.
The Mariners traded him to Arizona last offseason in a salary-dump move that netted them backup catcher Seby Zavala and a promising relief prospect. The M's had acquired Suarez before the 2022 season and he became an instant-fan favorite for his good attitude and ability to hit home runs.
Suarez had 31 homers and 87 RBI for the M's in 2022 as they broke the drought and advanced to the playoffs. He added 22 homers and 96 RBI for the 2023 team that missed the playoffs by just one game. Trading him was billed by the front office as a way to cut down on strikeouts (he led the American League in strikeouts each of those years), but it was clearly just a way to cut his $11 million salary this past offseason, another in a string of frustrating penny-pinching moves.
Suarez is a one-time All-Star who has played 11 years with the Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GET ROCK'D: Kumar Rocker, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, will make his major league debut this week against the M's. CLICK HERE:
OH, EDGAR: The Mariners need to do everything they can to keep Edgar Martinez as hitting coach in 2025, according to Brady Farkas. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: