Luke Raley Looking to Make Recent Seattle Mariners History in New Series vs. Rangers
As the Seattle Mariners look to make up more ground in the American League West race this weekend, utility man Luke Raley is looking to make some recent team history by doing something not done since 2021.
Per @MarinersPR:
With his next home run, Luke Raley will become the first left-handed batter to hit 20+ home runs with the @Mariners since Kyle Seager (35 HR) in 2021.
Hitting in Seattle is a challenging thing to do and most of the M's power in the last few years has come from the right side in the form of Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez. Raley, acquired this past offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays, has done a good job to give the M's a threat from the other side of the plate.
Raley has 19 homers and 52 RBI in just 362 at-bats. He didn't play every day in the first month or so of the season and hasn't played much against lefties, so his productivity in a limited role has been all the more impressive. In addition to that, he's provided the M's with some versatility in the field. He's played all three outfield positions and has played quite a bit at first base.
He's hitting .240 for the season.
As for Seager, he's one of the most beloved players of the 2000s for the organization.
An 11-year veteran, he spent his entire career with the M's. He made the All-Star team in 2014 and weas a .251 career hitter with 242 home runs.
He retired young, hanging them up after his age 33 season, which came in 2021.
