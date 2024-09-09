Seattle Mariners Shortstop Nominated For League's Highest Honor
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is the team's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, among the highest honors in the sport. It's akin to the NFL's "Walter Payton Man of the Year Award" and signifies a player who "best represents game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
The Mariners put out a lengthy release on Tuesday morning with information about all the things that Crawford has been involved in. You can read the full release below, but the following is a portion from it:
During his time in Seattle, Crawford has been a pillar in the community, working directly to build programs that champion youth baseball & softball access, while also supporting numerous Mariners initiatives through generous donations and volunteer appearances.
Since 2017, J.P. has served on the board of the Baseball Generations Foundation (BBG)
The Mariners also included information on how the voting process works. The winner is honored at the 2024 World Series.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be honored at the 2024 World Series following selection by a blue-ribbon panel. This panel includes representatives from the Commissioner’s Office, Capital One, MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS), MLB.com, the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr. Beginning today, fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award viaMLBTogether.com/clementeaward (in both English and Spanish). The site, which will feature bios of each of the nominees, will allow fans to vote until the end of the season on Sunday, September 29th.
The 29-year-old Crawford has had a down year, complete with two separate injured list stints, but he's still clearly putting work in in the community. He arrived in Seattle ahead of the 2019 season and became a fan-favorite from the moment he became a big-league regular.
Crawford had a career-year in 2023, hitting .266 with 19 home runs. He's hitting just .198 this year with nine homers and 33 RBI.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will enter Tuesday's contest against the Padres at 73-71 overall. They are 3.5 games back in the American League wild card race and 4.5 back in the division.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
LATEST ON LUIS: Starting pitcher Luis Castillo left Sunday's win early with a hamstring issue. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
CATCHIN UP WITH COLT: Our own Teren Kowatsch was in Everett on Sunday to sit down with M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: