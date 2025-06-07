Seattle Mariners' Skipper Reveals Major Roster Insight on Friday
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert will make at least one more rehab start before coming back from a Grade 1 flexor strain. That was the announcement from manager Dan Wilson before the Mariners lost 5-4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Logan Gilbert who is with the team now will make at least one more rehab start. No date given yet, but Tuesday might be a good guess.
The news from Wilson isn't surprising, as we wrote that Gilbert should get at least one more rehab start on Thursday.
On Wednesday for Triple-A Tacoma, Gilbert gave up two runs on five hits against Las Vegas. He walked one, hit one and struck out two in the 60-pitch effort. He also failed to sustain his velocity, as he dropped to 93.7 mph before being removed. His 60 pitches came in just three-plus innings, so he'll hope to be a little more crisp his next time out.
Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 big-league innings. He was an All-Star last season and led the majors in innings pitched at 208.2. The Mariners could certainly use him back, as they've lost eight of their last 11 games to fall to 32-30 overall, but they also can't rush him.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Angels again. First pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo takes the mound.
