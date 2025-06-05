Seattle Mariners' Slugger Has Emphatic Answer When Asked About Home Run Derby
At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh will be playing in the upcoming All-Star Game.
However, he might also be participating in the Home Run Derby, and he says he'd do it if he was asked.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
All-Star voting is officially underway, and while Cal Raleigh is trying not to think about the possibility of being a first-time selection, he had a much different answer about the Home Run Derby.
“Yeah, I would do that in a heartbeat.”
Raleigh, 28, is out to an incredible start for the Mariners and enters Thursday as the American League home run leader with 23. He also has 46 RBIs and is a driving force behind the M's 32-28 record through 60 games. He's carrying an OPS+ of 190.
He's on pace to shatter his career-high of 34 homers from a season ago.
The Mariners have had several representatives at the Home Run Derby since it began in the mid-1980s, with Ken Griffey Jr. winning the competition in 1994, 1998 and 1999. Julio Rodriguez finished second to Juan Soto in 2022. Bret Boone has also participated.
Right now, Raleigh will focus on trying to get the M's out of this funk they are in. Seattle has lost six of its last nine games and has fallen to 0.5 games back in the American League West.
They'll be back at it again on Thursday afternoon when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is 12:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo takes the mound.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the news of Randy Johnson's No. 51 retirement in 2026. Also, we play Johnson's comments on his displeasure that this hasn't happened already and we go back to the situation around Johnson's departure. Then, Josh Rawitch, the President of the Baseball Hall of Fame, stops by to talk about Ichiro's impending induction to Cooperstown. And oh yeah, Cal Raleigh is on a historic hot streak. CLICK HERE:
BIG ANNIVERSARY: June 2nd is a huge day in M's history, as it was the day that the Mariners selected Ken Griffey Jr. No. 1 overall in 1987. CLICK HERE:
GETTING HIS DUE: Randy Johnson will have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in 2026, marking the fifth number to be retired by the franchise. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.