Mariners Social Media Team Ruthlessly Trolls Yankees After Win on Monday
The Seattle Mariners' win over the New York Yankees on Monday night was their biggest win of the season, but it may not have even been the biggest win of the night.
That may have belonged to the M's social media team, which ruthlessly took a shot at the Yankees on "X" after the game.
The M's put up a picture of the win probability chart, which essentially had given the Yankees the win, and captioned it: "Comeback jungle where dreams are made of."
That is a reference to the hit song "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Kings from the mid-2000s, which is a semi-anthem for people from New York City. The line is actually "concrete jungle where dreams are made of," but the M's obviously put their own spin on it.
Taking shots at the opposing team has become commonplace on "X" over the last several years. The Orioles took a dig at the Mariners on Sunday afternoon saying "SEAled it..." and the Astros use of "X," especially against the Mariners, has been noted several times.
Not everyone is a fan of the social media smack talk, but it's generally all in good fun. And after a win like that, everyone deserves a little fun. The M's came back from 4-1 down in the top of the ninth inning to beat Clay Holmes, who entered the game with an ERA of 0.00 for the year.
Seattle will play the Yankees again on Tuesday night and we'll see which social media team is laughing at the keyboard after.
