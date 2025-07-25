Seattle Mariners Speedster Joins Hall of Famer in Team History with Latest Accomplishment
By stealing third base in the first inning on Thursday night, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez joined some special team history.
As was shared by ROOT Sports on the television broadcast, Rodriguez has joined Ichiro Suzuki as the only players in team history to steal 20 bases in each of their first four seasons.
Considering Ichiro is going into the Hall of Fame this weekend, that's exclusive company for Rodriguez, who had reached base via a single and advanced to second on a walk to Cal Raleigh.
As for Ichiro, he was nearly a unanimous entry into the Hall of Fame, appearing on all but one ballot when they were revealed in January. He was named the Rookie of the Year in the American League in 2001 and earned the MVP that award the same year. The M's won 116 games that season - the most in American League history. They lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
Ichiro is the the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will be on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. PT.
The Mariners entered play on Thursday at 54-48 overall. They struck big on the trade market right before the game, acquiring Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks.
