Seattle Mariners Star Makes Emphatic Declaration on Instagram
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this past season and ended up missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
It was a frustrating season in many ways for Seattle, who failed to hold a 10.0 game division lead in mid-June and put together a dreadful mid-June through mid-August that resulted in manager Scott Servais's firing.
However, according to starting pitcher Bryan Woo, the team will "figure this thing out." He made the exciting declaration on his Instagram page. It was posted on "X" by Ben Ranieri of "Sea Level."
Woo said "Thankful. Blessed. But not satisfied. We will figure this thing out..." Woo posted the caption alongside a series of pictures that included Ken Griffey Jr. sliding home in the 1995 playoffs.
Mariners fans certainly hope that Woo is correct in his declaration. The Mariners have made the playoffs just once (2022) since 2001 and they are the only franchise to never even appear in the World Series.
If the M's are going to turn the corner, Woo would seemingly be a big part of it. The 24-year-old right-hander went 9-2 this year with a 2.89 ERA, striking out 101 batters in 121.1 innings. He made 22 starts despite spending two separate stints on the injured list.
Alongside George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller, Woo makes up the deepest collection of starting pitcher talent in the big leagues.
The Mariners will hope to keep the group together through this offseason and healthy again into next season.
Woo has made 40 career starts, going 13-8.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: