Seattle Mariners Star Named Finalist For Gold Glove Award!
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh, who was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award on Tuesday morning. Raleigh is up against Freddie Fermin (Kansas City Royals) and Jake Rogers (Detroit Tigers).
If Raleigh were to win a Gold Glove Award, it would be the first of his career. He would also be the first Mariners player to win a Gold Glove Award since both J.P. Crawford and Evan White won them in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
This was an incredible year all-around for Raleigh, who also hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs on the offensive side of the game. Behind the plate, he was a rock who helped lead the Mariners pitching staff, which was among the best units in all of baseball. Furthermore, Raleigh put together a .993 fielding percentage and caught 32 runners stealing.
Incredibly durable, Raleigh also played 135 games at catcher, solidifying his status as the heart and soul of the team.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by 1.0 game for the second straight year, but none of that failure can be put on Raleigh, who should also garner MVP votes as well.
In addition to Raleigh, it's possible that Josh Rojas (third base) is also nominated for the award at his position. The winners are announced in a presentation on ESPN that will come up on Nov 3.
