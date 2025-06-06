Seattle Mariners Star Speaks with Sense of Urgency as Team's Slide Continues
After another tough one-run loss on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners are reeling. They've lost seven of 10 and have fallen to 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The offense has drastically fallen back after a solid first month, and the bullpen has blown multiple leads in just the last week alone.
Heading into a series this weekend against the third-place Los Angeles Angels, M's catcher Cal Raleigh wants to see the team play with more urgency.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Cal Raleigh:
“We can't wait around. That's the big thing I want to see the next couple games, is creating our own luck, creating our own chaos on the bases and things like that. Not just waiting for that home run or that one hit. We’ve got to push the envelope, in my mind.”
Raleigh's thoughts are well-stated, and the team appears to have gotten away from the offensive principles that put them out to a hot start in April. Heading into Thursday's game, the walk rate had fallen to 21st in baseball over their last 30 games. The M's just aren't as disciplined as they had been, and they've been forced into waiting for that home run ball as the overall traffic has been reduced.
Raleigh, however, is doing his part. He's leading the American League in home runs at 24, and he's hitting .268. He's got 49 RBIs and a .377 on-base percentage.
The Mariners and Angels will play on Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller pitches against Kyle Hendricks.
