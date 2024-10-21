Seattle Mariners Star Working to Help Hometown Rebuild in Wake of Hurricane Helene
On the field, Cal Raleigh does just about everything for the Seattle Mariners. The catcher helps lead the league's best starting rotation and also helps lead the team's offense. He's a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher and could also win the Silver Slugger after a 34-homer, 100 RBI campaign in 2024.
But Raleigh's abilities go beyond the playing field as he's now working to help his home community in North Carolina recover from the devastating affects of Hurricane Helene.
In an interview with KOMO, Raleigh said it's been hard to watch what's happened to his home state and he's trying to help get people the essentials, including food, water and clothes.
You can hear Raleigh's comments in the post below. Raleigh also said that M's teammate Justin Turner has helped join the cause:
"Relief funds, donating supplies, obviously the basics---water, food, clothes---people lost everything, so we're just trying to get people back to somewhat of a normal state of life. Anything like that is obviously well appreciated."
Raleigh tells KOMO News that his Mariners teammate JustinTurner sent a truck full of supplies to help the region. Teammates in every way.
The 27-year-old Raleigh just wrapped up his fourth season in the big leagues and is already seen as one of the best all-around catchers in the sport. The Gold Glove Awards will be announced in early November and if Raleigh wins, he'll be the first M's player to win a Gold Glove Award since the 2020 season.
Teammate Dylan Moore is also nominated as well.
