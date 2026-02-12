The Mariners add two more notable veteran names to their Spring Training mix

As camp breaks in Peoria, Arizona, the defending AL West Champion Seattle Mariners just about have all their pieces in place for an even better year in 2026. Still, no team can ever have enough depth, so the organization added veterans 1B/OF Connor Joe and lefthanded pitcher Jhonathan Díaz on a minor-league deal as they fortify their roster.

Those additions fit with the same strategy the club is employing with other MLB vets, such as Patrick Wisdom, Brennen Davis, Randy Dobnak, and Dane Dunning --- all players with big league experience and some measure of success who won't be any type of risk if they don't pan out.

Joe is a versatile utility player who primarily plays both corner outfield spots and first base. In his MLB career, he has hit .239 with 35 home runs and 145 RBI in seven seasons. He's a long shot to make the Mariners' roster, but could be a valuable piece waiting in Triple-A in case of injury.

Diaz has a lot of competition as a lefty

Apr 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Jhonathan Diaz (74) pitches to the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Much like Joe, it will be tough for Jhonathan Diaz to land a job as a Mariners' lefthanded reliever, but could very well be added Tacoma's roster. He returns to the Mariners system following his opting for free agency after being designated for assignment in late January. On February 10, Díaz re-signed with the Mariners organization on a minor league contract.

With the M's relying mostly on trustworthy veteran Gabe Speier and newcomer Jose Ferrer as the portside pitchers. The team isn't really in a position to carry a third lefty in the 'pen. Therefore, a (mostly) career minor leaguer like Diaz, who has a career MLB mark of just 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 17 regular season games.

