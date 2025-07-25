Seattle Mariners Star Accomplishes Something Never Before Seen in Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Thursday night, earning a much-needed victory after a difficult loss on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The win has Seattle at 55-48 and in sole possession of the second wild card spot in the American League, and they are 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot.
Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, M's star Julio Rodriguez tied the game with a solo home run to right field, making baseball history with his blast.
Per @MarinersPR:
Julio Rodríguez is the first player in @MLB history with 20+ SB and 15+ HR in each of his first 4 career seasons.
Though he's been frustratingly inconsistent at the plate this season, Rodriguez has still been very productive. Hitting .254, he now has 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He's become the second Mariners player ever to have 20 steals or more in each of his first four seasons, joining Ichiro.
A three-time All-Star, Rodriguez is also a two-time Silver Slugger. He'll be in contention for his first Gold Glove Award this year as well.
Beyond his performance, the M's got home runs from Randy Arozarena (19) and Jorge Polanco (16). Logan Evans got the win on the mound while Andres Munoz secured his 23rd save.
The M's and Halos will be back at it again on Friday night with first pitch at 6:38 p.m. PT. All-Star righty Bryan Woo will be on the mound for Seattle while Jose Soriano pitches for the Angels.
