Mariners' Star Amazingly Hadn't Done This All Season Until Thursday Win
Thursday was a cathartic experience for Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez, who broke out in a big way amid what's been the worst season of his professional career.
Though he's still hitting just .247 and seems assured of missing out on the All-Star team for the first year in his career, Rodriguez went 2-for-4 as the M's beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-3.
He impacted the game in multiple ways, including hitting a home run, stealing a base and torching a double to the gap.
Amazingly enough, that double to the gap was his first such double of the entire season, which seems unfathomable for a player of his caliber.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Aside from it being his hardest-hit knock of the year, at 113.0 mph, Julio Rodríguez's double today was his first into an outfield gap.
A look at his other six doubles this season -- either directly down the line or off the wall.
The Mariners will hope that Thursday is the start of a massive turnaround for Rodriguez. If he can harness his great talent, the tepid M's lineup gets much, much better. Seattle is 48-41 entering play on Friday but now leads the American League West by just 2.0 games over the Houston Astros. A Rodriguez resurgence could help the M's retain that lead as we head toward the All-Star break.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
- VOTH GOES VIRAL: Mariners pitcher Austin Voth was all over the internet for this knee-buckling curveball that he threw Jorge Mateo on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
- M's COULD CHANGE DRAFT PHILOSOPHY: The Seattle Mariners have shied away from taking high school pitching in the MLB Draft. That reportedly could change this year. CLICK HERE:
- JULIO GETS HIS FIRST: Hard to believe, but this double on Thursday was the first of its kind this year for star Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE: