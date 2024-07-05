Inside The Mariners

Mariners' Star Amazingly Hadn't Done This All Season Until Thursday Win

It's hard to believe but Thursday was the first time that Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez had accomplished this specific feat all season.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 4.
In this story:

Thursday was a cathartic experience for Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez, who broke out in a big way amid what's been the worst season of his professional career.

Though he's still hitting just .247 and seems assured of missing out on the All-Star team for the first year in his career, Rodriguez went 2-for-4 as the M's beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-3.

He impacted the game in multiple ways, including hitting a home run, stealing a base and torching a double to the gap.

Amazingly enough, that double to the gap was his first such double of the entire season, which seems unfathomable for a player of his caliber.

Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:

Aside from it being his hardest-hit knock of the year, at 113.0 mph, Julio Rodríguez's double today was his first into an outfield gap.

A look at his other six doubles this season -- either directly down the line or off the wall.

The Mariners will hope that Thursday is the start of a massive turnaround for Rodriguez. If he can harness his great talent, the tepid M's lineup gets much, much better. Seattle is 48-41 entering play on Friday but now leads the American League West by just 2.0 games over the Houston Astros. A Rodriguez resurgence could help the M's retain that lead as we head toward the All-Star break.

The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.

