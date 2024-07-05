Mariners' Reliever Goes Viral For "Soul Stealing Curveball" on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners finally got back into the win column on Thursday afternoon. After previously losing four straight games, the M's beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-3 at T-Mobile Park. That moved them to 48-41 on the year.
Despite the win, Seattle is still struggling. They have lost 10 of their last 15 games and five consecutive series. What was once a 10-game lead in the American League West is down to just 2.0 games over the Houston Astros, who continue to be red-hot.
While the offense breaking out was the best part of Thursday's win, perhaps the most comical moment from the game was what reliever Austin Voth did to O's infielder Jorge Mateo.
Pitching in the sixth inning, Voth struck out Mateo on a dastardly curveball. He went viral on social media for the pitch, which was also picked up by Rob Friedeman, AKA the @PitchingNinja.
Voth has both a curveball and a sweeper and this one completely froze Mateo in his tracks. It was a big moment in the game also, as it kept the score tied at 2-2 before Seattle ultimately exploded for five runs in the seventh inning.
The 32-year-old Voth has been excellent for the Mariners this season. After signing with them this past offseason, he's 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 37 games.
Lifetime, he's 17-16 with a 4.73 ERA. He's pitched seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, Orioles and Mariners.
The M's will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. PT.
