Seattle Mariners Star Goes Viral For Incredible Baserunning Blunder in Latest M's Loss
Wednesday night was just the latest in a long line of gut punches for the Seattle Mariners this season.
The M's fell 2-1 in 10 innings to the New York Yankees, dropping their second straight game against New York at T-Mobile Park. As their once promising playoff hopes recede, Seattle is now 77-75. They are 5.0 games back in the American League West and 4.0 games back in the wild card with just 10 games to play.
The loss isn't the gut-punch part. Nor is the scoring of only one run. The M's and their fans are used to that. What made this one was so tough was that the M's seemingly invented a new way to lose.
Let's set the scene:
In the bottom of the tenth inning, the M's had runners at first and third with nobody out. A simple fly ball would have tied the game. Heck, even a ground ball double play would have done the same. A hit could have won it if placed properly. Instead, Randy Arozarena struck out. While striking out, he threw his bat down the third base line, narrowly hitting Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was clearly startled, and then in an effort to shake it off, strayed too far from the base, getting doubled off third for the second out of the inning. Justin Turner then popped up to end the game and probably end the M's playoff chances.
You can see the play below:
Sadly, this is the second straight night in which the M's have made a critical mistake on the bases. Just Tuesday, Victor Robles inexplicably tried to steal home with the bases loaded and a 3-0 count, and was promptly thrown out.
The Mariners and Yankees will play again on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
