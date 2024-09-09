Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Goes Viral For Interaction with Young Fan
The Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals to move to 73-71 on the season. After the win, the M's are 4.5 games back in the American League West and 3.5 games back in the battle for the wild card.
What happened during the game was certainly good as the M's scored 10 runs and had 13 hits, but what happened after the game was also awesome. Julio Rodriguez went viral on the MLB "X" account for his interaction with a young fan. In that interaction, Rodriguez appears to have traded a signed bat for a pack of Nerds gummies.
We're not sure that Rodriguez got the best end of that trade, but he did create the memory of a lifetime for the fan. It's the second time in this series that an M's outfielder did such a thing, as it was Randy Arozarena on Friday night.
While we often get caught up in standings and contracts, it's important to remember that baseball is a game that can create those memories, so it's nice to see the Mariners embracing that.
Seattle will be off on Monday night but will look to make new memories for the home fans when they return to T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.
The Mariners will take on the red-hot San Diego Padres in a mini two-game series before welcoming the Texas Rangers for four games and the New York Yankees for three more. First pitch on Friday will be set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Yu Darvish (SD) pitches against George Kirby.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
LATEST ON LUIS: Starting pitcher Luis Castillo left Sunday's win early with a hamstring issue. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
CATCHIN UP WITH COLT: Our own Teren Kowatsch was in Everett on Sunday to sit down with M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: