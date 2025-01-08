Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Named No. 1 Center Fielder By MLB Network
The Seattle Mariners will go into 2025 with a lot of eyes on them.
The Mariners had the best starting pitching rotation in baseball in 2024 and still missed out on the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive season. It was the 22nd time in 23 years Seattle didn't play October baseball and the fourth consecutive year their postseason fate was decided in the final week of the regular season.
The Mariners are still trying to fill the holes in their roster. But even with their flaws, the club still has some athletes that are considered among the best in the league at their position.
And one of those players received a significant shout out.
Every year, MLB Network releases a top 10 ranking for every position as part if it's "Top 10 right now" series. And Seattle superstar Julio Rodriguez was named the top center fielder in the league according to the network.
MLB Network sorts through the rankings using an analysis tool called "The Shredder" that takes into account past performances and traditional and advanced statistics for offense and defense.
The center fielder rankings were, in order: Rodriguez, Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres), Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins), Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Brandon Marsh (Philadelphia Phillies), Daulton Varsho (Toronto Blue Jays), Garrett Mitchell (Milwaukee Brewers), Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox).
Rodriguez achieved the top spot in the rankings despite coming off his third season in the major leagues. The year that was genuinely considered his worst.
Rodriguez had a slow start to the season and when he started to heat up in July, he went on the injured list for roughly three weeks with an ankle sprain. He was kept out of the outfield for around a month with the same ailment.
Rodriguez continued his hot streak to close out the year and finished with a .273 batting average to go with 20 home runs, 68 RBIs and 24 steals. He was the only player in MLB history aside from Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to start his career with three consecutive 20-20 seasons (20 home runs, 20 steals).
A popular phrase since Rodriguez won American League Rookie of the Year and helped lead Seattle to the playoffs in 2022 is that "the team goes as far as Rodriguez does." And if he can avoid a slow start and maintain his end-of-season form throughout the year, he might very well prove the Shredder analysis system right.
