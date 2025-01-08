Recent Roki Sasaki Update Could be Favorable For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have a little over a month until pitchers and catchers are set to report to Peoria, Ariz., for Spring Training.
Most of the offseason focus on the Mariners has been about what position players the team could add to fill the holes in the infield. But it's not definitive who all the pitchers who report will be, either.
Seattle's veteran starting pitcher and three-time All-Star Luis Castillo has been involved in trade rumors since the offseason began. But the team has also been trying to snag Japanese ace and international free agent Roki Sasaki.
The deadline for the former World Baseball Classic gold medalist to agree to terms with a team is Jan. 23. According to most reports, the teams still in the running to sign the Japanese ace is the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers.
The Mariners haven't been confirmed to have met with Sasaki despite having a pitch prepared for him. That's led to speculation that the team is not one the former Chiba Lotte Marines hurler is considering.
But a recent report might give Seattle fans a little bit of hope.
Per MLB Network insider Jon Morosi — Sasaki is considering "at least" one more team aside from the aforementioned clubs.
This report comes a little over a week after another one that said Sasaki's agent wouldn't disclose how many teams he's met with.
From a surface-level perspective, it would make sense that the Mariners are that team. Money isn't a concern for him like other free agents the team has considered due to him counting toward the 2025 international signing period because of his age (23 years-old). And Seattle's pitch is an inriguing one.
Four-of-five pitchers in the Mariners' starting rotation was drafted and developed by the team. Team legend, likely 2025 Baseball Hall of Famer and Japanese icon Ichiro Suzuki was reportedly involved in the team's pitch.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are still viewed as the favorites to land Sasaki, who's coming off a season where he posted a 2.35 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched across 18 starts in Japan.
The 2025 international signing period opens on Jan. 15. That leaves eight days for Sasaki to make his decision.
