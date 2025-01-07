Recent Trade Could Lead to Deal Between Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners have missed out on another potential solution to their infield woes.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Hye-seong Kim out of the Korean Baseball Organization, there were reports that that the Mariners were being "aggressive" in trying to acquire second baseman Gavin Lux from the defending World Series champions.
Despite being not one of the teams mentioned in the rumors, the Cincinnati Reds acquired Lux from the Dodgers, leaving Seattle in the same place it was before the rumors.
But the Reds' trade for Lux might open the door for them to deal one of their many surplus of infielders to the Mariners.
Lux is expected to be the starting second baseman for Cincinnati in 2025 and that leaves the National League Central club with several players without a clear role.
The Reds have reportedly already made Spencer Steer available in trade conversations. Given Seattle's self-imposed payroll restrictions, Santiago Espinal would also be a possible solution.
Former prospect Noelvi Marte would also be a good get for the Mariners, but he's likely to be the Reds' starting third baseman in 2025 and Jeimer Candelario would cost too much.
Steer would be the most ideal trade target of the bunch for Seattle.
Steer's offense took a step back in 2025, but he was still a solid power hitter. He hit .225 with 20 home runs and 92 RBIs and stole 25 bases. In 2023, he batted .271 with 23 home runs, batted in 86 runs and snagged 15 bags.
Steer played most of 2024 in left field (774 innings) but also spent a solid amount of time at first base (495 innings) and has played second and third base, as well. Steer is set to earn $800,000 in 2025 before hitting his first year of arbitration in 2026, according to Spotrac.
In comparison, Espinal hit .246 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs in 2024. He's set to earn $2.4 million in 2025 and will be up for his arbitration-4 season in 2026 before hitting free agency.
Strictly from a cost and team-control perspective, it would be better for the Mariners to go after Steer. But he'll likely take a bigger package to acquire.
But Seattle has options. And there's a little over a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. Time's running out for the Mariners to find starters for their infield, and Cincinnati might be the answer.
