Here's Why the Seattle Mariners Aren't Playing Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco on Tuesday
When the Seattle Mariners released their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers and ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, catcher Cal Raleigh and infielder Jorge Polanco weren't in it.
The decision baffled some Mariners fans on social media, who wondered why two of the team's key lineup components weren't playing against an ace pitcher, in a game that needs to be won to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the American League West. Furthermore, the Mariners just had an off-day, so both players should have been rested, and they were each coming off three-hit games on Sunday.
All that said, both players are reportedly dealing with minor injuries, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco both working through minor injuries, and Servais wanted to give them an extra day off today …
Polanco has been hampered by knee problems for weeks now and Raleigh could be dealing with any number of issues, as he's constantly beaten up behind the plate.
Not having Raleigh in the lineup is a huge deal considering that he just took Skubal deep in their matchup last week. He's also got 26 homers this year and 76 RBI, both of which lead the team. It wouldn't be shocking to see him be able to pinch-hit later in the game.
As for Polanco, he's turned it on after a dreadful start. The 31-year-old is only hitting .211 overall, but he's at .250 over the last 15 games. He has 11 homers this season to go along with 30 RBI.
