BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Agree to Contract Extension with Popular Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a two-year guaranteed contract extension with outfielder Victor Robles on Monday afternoon.
The report came on social media from Yancen Pujols. It was originally reported in Spanish, and then translated using the translate function on "X:"
Source: Victor Robles and Seattle agree to a three-year extension that could reach $21 million. The Dominican, who was recently designated for assignment by Washington, is guaranteed $9 million 750 thousand. Congratulations to Robles!
So, the deal is for those two guaranteed years at over $9 million. The third-year is a team option, as clarified by Jorge Castillo of ESPN:
The Mariners and Victor Robles have agreed on a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with a $9 million team option for 2027, a source tells ESPN. The deal also includes $2 million in bonuses and escalators.
First with the agreement:
This deal seems to be a win-win for both sides.
WHY IT'S GOOD FOR THE MARINERS
If the Mariners have truly unlocked the former top prospect potential of Robles, then they are getting a complete steal financially. In 42 games with the Mariners, he's hitting .303. He's become a fan-favorite who has played very capably in the outfield, provided great energy and has proven to be a table-setter at the top of the order.
He can slot in as the team's Opening Day right fielder in 2025 alongside Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, or he can become a well-paid fourth outfielder who can continue to help the M's win in certain platoon situations.
If he's not this player again moving forward, the team could move on from him at little cost. With less than $10 million guaranteed over two years, it's a contract that easy to move in a trade or easy to cut if you need to.
WHY IT'S GOOD FOR ROBLES:
First and foremost, he gets stability. After having spent parts of eight years in Washington and then being DFA'd, Robles may simply value being in one spot. This gives him a guaranteed home through 2026, and potentially 2027.
Secondly, he gets real guaranteed money. For a player who was just DFA'd, almost $10 million is nothing to sneeze at.
Third, he's in a place where he feels comfortable. Sometimes, it's not all about money. Comfort plays a role in this, and Robles has said on many occasions that he feels at home in Seattle and that he wants to stay.
Finally, he'll have a chance for a more-defined role moving forward. Whether as a starting right fielder or as a super-utility outfielder, he'll have a chance to get some clarity in his career that he hasn't had for the last few seasons.
The Mariners are 63-56 and will take on the Detroit Tigers for a series beginning on Tuesday afternoon.
