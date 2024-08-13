Seattle Mariners Shortstop Takes Key Step in Injury Rehab on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners are coming off their best weekend of the season, having swept the New York Mets over three games at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle outscored New York 22-1 in those three games. That included a 12-1 drubbing on "Sunday Night Baseball," which was the first Sunday Night Baseball game in Seattle since 2004.
In addition to what took place on the field, the M's also got good news on the injury front. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez returned to the lineup on Sunday and shortstop J.P. Crawford took a crucial step in his return from a fractured pinky finger.
Per MLB.com, Crawford began throwing from 60-feet out. He's been out of the lineup since July 22.
Crawford, who has been taking infield practice since Aug. 2, threw for the first time before the Mariners' homestand finale against the Mets on Aug. 11, very lightly tossing out to 60 feet.
The Mariners' most optimistic projections, from general manager Justin Hollander that day, have their shortstop possibly beginning a return progression Aug. 19
It's possible that Crawford returns before the end of the month, but the M's will continue to monitor his progression. The 29-year-old is an integral part of the M's lineup, utilizing a discerning eye to get on base and also providing leadership and solid defense at shortstop.
Furthermore, his coming back would allow Dylan Moore to go back to a super-utility role, which would help the overall depth of the roster as well.
Crawford is hitting just .204 this year with nine home runs and 32 RBI. He's also posted a .299 on-base percentage, which is well below the .380 he posted a year ago.
Lifetime, he's a .247 hitter. He's in the eighth year of his career with the Phillies and Mariners. He won a Gold Glove Award during the 2022 season.
The M's will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series loss against the Detroit Tigers, Mitch Haniger's final at-bat and the continued conversation about the future of Scott Servais. Patrick Dubuque, the leader of Baseball Prospectus, joins the show as well. CLICK HERE:
CASTILLO GOES VIRAL: Luis Castillo did what to Mets' infielder Jose Iglesias? CLICK HERE:
ROBLES MIC'D UP: His personality, Jorge Polanco and talk about pet monkeys.... yup, the Victor Robles mic'd up segment on "Sunday Night Baseball" was pure gold. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: