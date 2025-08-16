Seattle Mariners Stars Go Viral For Incredible Player's Weekend Bats
Friday marked the beginning of Major League Baseball's annual "Player's Weekend," which runs parallel to the first weekend of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
"Players Weekend" affords players the opportunity to channel their inner-kid and show off some creativity. Part of that creativity comes in the form of custom bats and cleats, which several Seattle Mariners players took full advantage of.
Cal Raleigh
Affectionally known as 'The Big Dumper,' Raleigh has leaned into the nickname this season, and his Player's Weekend bats reflect that. His bats have a section that say "Big butt.... even bigger bombs." With a league-leading 45 home runs entering play on Friday, the bat certainly seems appropriate. Raleigh also won the Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Atlanta, Georgia.
The top side of the bat features Mariners' style writing that says "Big Dumper."
Julio Rodriguez
Rodriguez had multiple bats that he was showing off in the M's dugout, but his best one was a tribute to M's legend (and good friend) Ichiro Suzuki. Ichiro was just inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Rodriguez has a bat with his likeness (complete with sunglasses) and accomplishments.
Eugenio Suarez
Straight out of your favorite Little League Game, Suarez has the classic "double bubble" style bat, which says "Maple Flavored," as in the style of bat he's swinging.
Other
The Mariners posted more bats from the players, which include a "Garv Sauce" bat and Luke Raley bat that features strands of Christmas lights.
The Mariners and Mets will play at 4:10 p.m. PT and then 10:05 a.m. PT on Saturday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about a disappointing series loss against the Baltimore Orioles and what went wrong, and he has the honest conversations about Dylan Moore and Mitch Garver's place on the roster. Furthermore, we're joined by Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch, who talks Ichiro Weekend, the previous homestand and the looming Little League World Series Classic. CLICK HERE:
RICK ON TV: Longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs made his return to the television booth this week, and M's fans were pumped. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.