Seattle Mariners Starter Bryan Woo on a Career-Best Stretch
The Seattle Mariners starting pitching rotation has been arguably the best in baseball the entire season.
The Mariners starters either lead or are near the top of the league in just about every category there could be. Most staffs start to see a couple of their starters start to slightly decline as the season reaches its conclusion. Dozens of innings, hundreds to even thousands of pitches start to take their toll after a while.
But one Seattle pitcher, Bryan Woo, has only gotten better as the season has progressed. And he's on a career-best stretch right now.
Woo, a second-year major leaguer, had to fight through a couple injuries this season. He began the season on the 15-day injured list with "right medial elbow inflammation" and didn't make his debut until May 10.
Woo had eight outings after his debut and had quality starts in half of them. He landed on the injured list again on June 24 with right hamstring tightness. Woo returned to the rotation on July 12 and struggled in his first few appearances back. He failed to make it through six innings in his first three starts after his return.
Since then, Woo has been one of the best starters in the league.
He's made it either to or through the seventh inning in five consecutive starts (all quality). He has a 1.59 ERA over that stretch with 31 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched. He's walked just three batters over that span.
Woo on the season has a 2.05 ERA in 16 total starts. According to a ROOT Sports broadcast, that's the lowest ERA through a starter's first 16 starts of the season in Seattle history.
Woo (along with fellow starter Bryce Miller) represents the present and future of the Mariners' pitching rotation.
He will take on part of Seattle's past when he goes against Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson at 6:38 p.m. PT on Saturday.
