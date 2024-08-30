Seattle Mariners Starters On Pace to Make MLB History
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has been arguably in baseball for the entire season. They've had the most quality starts, the best ERA, the most strikeouts, the lowest batting average allowed and have been among the league leaders in strikeouts.
There's not much to argue about how great the rotation of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert has been.
And they might soon etch their names into the MLB record book.
According to a post from Mariners PR — Seattle's starting pitchers have a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio. If that mark holds, it would be the best mark in that statistic in MLB history. The Mariners starters have struck out 733 batters and have walked just 153 through 134 games as of Thursday.
The mark of 4.79 would beat the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2019 rotation (4.55) and 2018 Cleveland Guardians (4.37). Those two teams stand at No. 1 and No. 2 in MLB history in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Castillo has a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio, Kirby has a 7.55, Woo has a 4.03, Miller has a 4.44 and Gilbert has a 5.55.
The Mariners have a great chance to actually build that stat up in an upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.
Kirby, Woo and Miller will get start in that order. Even though Woo has the second-lowest strikeout-to-walk ratio among the starters — he's had at least five strikeouts in five straight starts and has walked three batters total.
The Angels strikeout an average of 8.6 times a games (1,149 times over 134 games).
The starting rotation has been the main reason Seattle is still in the playoff race. A postseason berth and making some league history would be the best-case scenario.
