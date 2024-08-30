Los Angeles Angels Change Rotation For Series With Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday. It will be the first of a 10-game road trip — the first away games under the managerial tenure of Dan Wilson.
The Mariners originally seemed to get a good draw of pitching matchups. Carson Fulmer and Johnny Cueto were set to start for the Angels on Friday and Sunday with ace Tyler Anderson sandwiched in for Game 2 of the series on Saturday.
Instead — Seattle will take on two complete unknowns as left-handed pitcher Samuel Aldegheri and right-handed Caden Dana will make their major league debuts on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
Aldegheri originally signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was traded to the Angels on July 27, 2024, in a deal that netted Philadelphia Carlos Estevez.
Dana was drafted by Los Angeles in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school.
Aldegheri has had a busy 2024 season. He started the year with the Phillies' High-A affiliate Jersey Shore BlueClaws, was promoted to the team's Double-A Reading Fightin Phils on July 9 and was officially activated by the Angels' Double-A affiliate Rocket City Trash Pandas on Aug. 2.
Aldegheri has made four starts for the Trash Pandas and has a 5.19 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched. He has a season ERA of 3.59 with 134 strikeouts in 95.1 innings pitched in 19 total starts. He will be the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the major leagues. He is the No. 8 prospect in the Angels organization, per MLB Pipeline.
Dana has spent the entire season with Rocket City and has made 23 starts. He has a 2.52 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 135.2 innings pitched.
Los Angeles is likely looking at what the two young hurlers have before the offseason.
It will be interesting to see whether the Mariners take advantage of the two rookies' inexperience or if the unknown in their abilities prove to benefit the Angels.
