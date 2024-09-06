Seattle Mariners Split Series Against Oakland Athletics Off Trio of Home Runs
The Seattle Mariners looked to have turned their fortune around.
Going into Wednesday — the Mariners were on a four-game losing streak and had dropped all contests by one run. Seattle was walked-off in three of them.
Since then, Seattle outscored the Oakland Athletics 22-7 in a pair of games. The latest was a 6-4 victory by the Mariners on Thursday. The win improved Seattle's record to 71-70 and moved it to 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Mariners also moved to five games behind the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card standings.
The Mariners broke out in front early when Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer to right field to put his squad up 2-0 in the top of the first.
Raleigh's homer was his 29th of the season and tied him with Rudy York for the second-most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons in the league (88). Mike Piazza is first with 92.
Julio Rodriguez had Seattle's second home run of the day with a solo-shot to center field in the top of the third to bolster the Mariners' lead to 3-0.
Seth Brown got one back for the Athletics with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
Raleigh brought his third run of the day with a sacrifice fly of his own in the top of the fifth that scored Victor Robles. Robles' score gave Seattle a 4-1 advantage.
Brent Rooker cut the Mariners' lead back down to two in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Luke Raley got that run back plus tacked on another with a two-run long ball to center field in the top of the ninth. Raley's homer gave Seattle its final runs ever at Oakland Coliseum and a 6-2 lead.
The Athletics weren't done fighting and Rooker hit his second home run of the game — a two-run shot to center field for the eventual final of 6-4.
Andres Munoz struck out JJ Bleday to give Seattle its final win in Oakland.
The Mariners will wrap up their 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Game 1 of the series will be at 5:15 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryce Miller will get the start.
