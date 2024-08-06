Seattle Mariners Starting Pitchers on Track to Make Franchise History in 2024
The Seattle Mariners will begin a new series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. The M's enter the matchup at 59-54 and in first place in the American League West, where they lead the Houston Astros by 1.5 games.
As the Mariners take the field after the off-day on Monday, they'll do so with their starting rotation on track to make team history in 2024.
Per @MarinersPR in the team's game notes:
...that the Mariners are on pace to lead the Majors in quality starts for the first time in club history?...Seattle has finished in the top 3 three times in their history: 2023 (3rd), 2022 (2nd) and 1990 (2nd).
As wins have become a little more devalued in the analytical age, quality starts have become more important. The ability to go deeper into a game and keep your team in a game is something that front offices covet and something that helps take stress off your bullpen.
Nobody does this better than the M's in 2024, who have 68 quality starts at this point. That is more than the Phillies, who have 59.
Luis Castillo will be the next Mariner with a chance to add to that achievement, getting the ball on Monday against the Tigers. Though he's 9-10, he has a 3.43 ERA, he's also thrown five consecutive quality starts.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT. Detroit enters play at 53-60 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They also just traded away guys like Mark Canha and Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline.
