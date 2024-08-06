Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Hits First Home Run with New Team
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France, who hit his first home run as a member of the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.
France went 3-for-5 with the homer, a run scored and an RBI as the Reds beat the Marlins, 10-3.
It was a nice game for France, who had started his tenure with the Reds in a 1-for-12 slump. He was traded to Cincinnati after being designated for assignment by the Mariners prior to the trade deadline and has been getting regular run at first base.
For the year, France is hitting .224 with nine homers and 32 RBI. The 30-year-old was a very popular player in Seatle, having arrived via trade during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He made the All-Star Game in 2022 and helped the M's break the playoff drought and win a playoff series that same year. Because of that history, M's fans are undoubtedly rooting for him to get his career back on track.
If the Reds want to tender him a contract for 2025, they have the ability to as he's headed into final year of arbitration.
Lifetime, France is a .264 hitter with 70 home runs. He hit a career-high 20 home runs in that 2022 season. He was a 34th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2015 MLB Draft. He played for the legendary Tony Gwynn while in college at San Diego State.
As for the Mariners, they are back in action on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
ROBLES WANTS TO STAY: Pending free agent Victor Robles reportedly wants to stay in Seattle. Here's what he had to say about his offseason desires. CLICK HERE:
De Geus Moves On: A former Seattle Mariners reliever has moved on and found a new home in the National League. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: