Seattle Mariners' Supporting Cast is Making Very Poor History Around Cal Raleigh
The Seattle Mariners have lost 12 of their last 17 games to fall under .500 at 32-31 entering play on Sunday. However, the struggles are no fault of catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs with 26.
The M's have had several issues in their recent slide, from the starting rotation to the bullpen, to the rest of Raleigh's supporting cast, which are making unfortunate history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Leaders for Seattle over its last 15 games (4-11 record):
HR: Raleigh 10, then 7 tied with 1
RBI: Raleigh 20, then 2 tied with 5
This is the first time in MLB history a team had a 15-game span where one player had 10+ HR & 20+ RBI while no one else had more than 1 HR or 5 RBI.
Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford have been active contributors to the offense, but Jorge Polanco, Randy Arozarena, Mitch Garver, Leody Taveras, and others have really slumped.
If the Mariners are going to get out of this funk, they are going to have to get back to the offense they were in March and April, when they created their own traffic by drawing walks and stealing bases.
Seattle is back in action on Sunday when they take on the Angels at 1:07 p.m. PT. George Kirby, who has gone 0-3 since returning from the injured list, is on the mound against left-hander Tyler Anderson.
Anderson spent time with the Mariners during the 2021 season and has gone 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA.
